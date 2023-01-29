Bharat Jodo Yatra will bring 'wave of change': Goa Congress

Panaji, Jan 29 Expressing happiness over the "success" of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the party's Goa unit has said that the yatra will bring a "wave of change".

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has congratulated Rahul Gandhi for achieving success in the yatra.

"This historic march with a message of unity will bring a wave of change in the country. Rahul Gandhi kept up with his commitment given to the citizens at the beginning of the yatra and unfurled the Tiranga (Tricolour) at Lal Chowk," said Goa Congress President Amit Patkar.

"Tiranga has reached from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with a message of 'One India, United India'. I am feeling blessed to get an opportunity to participate in the same and walk with Rahul Gandhi," said Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.

"This historic 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' gave an opportunity to Rahul Gandhi to interact with people across Kanyakumari to Kashmir and understand their emotions, feelings and sentiments," said Congress MLA Carlos Alavares Ferreira.

