"Big loss for PM Modi, Amit Shah," says ex-Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy on Karnataka poll results

Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13 : Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday said that the results of the Karnataka election results are a big loss for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah adding that he expects victories for Congress in the upcoming assembly elections to be held in different states.

While talking to , former CM Narayanasamy said, "I am very happy that Congress won in Karnataka. Congress has defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party and it is a big loss to Modi and Amit Shah. Congress will also register huge victories in the upcoming five state assembly elections. Also, Congress will register victories in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Puducherry."

Earlier today Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hailed the party's victory in Karnataka assembly polls and said that the people of the State defeated the politics of hate.

Addressing the media at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress stood in support of the poor. "The poor defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka. What I really liked about this election is that we did not fight the battle with hatred. We fought the elections with love...," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Congress party for its win in the Karnataka assembly election.

"Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people's aspirations," Tweeted Narendra Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the only southern state that it ruled.

As per the Election Commission data, Congress has registered victory on 126 seats and is leading on 10 seats while BJP won 60 seats and is ahead on 5 seats in a 224-seat assembly.

Elections in Karnataka were held on May 10 in the southern state and saw a voting percentage of 72.68 per cent.

