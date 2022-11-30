Biggest problem in country after inflation is unemployment: Gehlot at mega job fair

At a mega job fair organized by the state government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the biggest problem in the country after inflation is unemployment and governments both Centre and State should treat it as a priority.

"The biggest problem in the country after inflation is unemployment. Three-fourths of our population is youth, they should get opportunities for employment whether it is government or non-government job. Be it the Centre or State government, this should be everyone's priority," Gehlot said while addressing the public at the job fair.

"It is the responsibility of governments to bring investment and change our economic policies so that youth who wants to start their own work can get a loan. Investment opportunities should increase so that more jobs can be offered to youth. If a government post is created then it should not remain vacant for long," he added.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister further said that he is very happy with the mega job fair as it has been able to provide employment opportunities for youth.

"I am happy that a large number of youths are getting employment through the employment fairs being organized by the state government," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

