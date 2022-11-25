Bihar BJP chief says state govt running with PFI's help

Patna, Nov 25 Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday, saying that the grand alliance government is running with the help of Popular Front of India (PFI).

"The government of Bihar has been formed with the help of PFI. The people connected to PFI are the voters of RJD, and the officials who are sympathisers of PFI are connected to JD-U. That is the reason why a professor of chemistry at Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Darbhanga was given beheading threat ('Sar Tan Se Juda') through a letter sent by a person named Alam Parvez. But the BJP will not allow any such thing," Jaiswal said.

"Bihar government should provide adequate security to the professor and arrest the accused immediately. Such an incident has happened due to the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar," Jaiswal said.

LNMU professor Prem Mohan Mishra, who is also the head of the department of chemistry, received a letter on Wednesday which said if he doesn't complete the work assigned to him, the Jihadis of the country would behead him and his entire family.

"We condem the threatening letter sent to professor Mishra. Will the incidents of Rajasthan and Maharashtra be repeated in Bihar? The state government should provide security to the professor and arrest the culprits immediately," said Nikhil Anand, Bihar BJP spokesperson.

