Bihar BJP files complaint against Padma Shri awardee Daya Prakash Sinha

Patna, Jan 13 The Bharatiya Janata Party's Bihar wing lodged a written complaint against Padma Shri Award winner Daya Prakash Sinha in the Kotwali police station of Patna on Thursday.

BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal filed the FIR against Sinha and alleged that he has used the name of the BJP to defame it. That he has also published a book where he compared Samrat Ashoka with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb is condemnable.

"Sinha, in his Wikipedia page, mentioned that he is a national convener of the BJP cultural wing and vice president of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations which is completely false. He has used the name of the BJP which is completely incorrect," Jaiswal said.

Sinha also mentioned in an interview that the character of Samrat Ashoka was similar to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Both of them had an ugly history during the initial period. They killed their brothers and put their fathers behind bars. Samrat Ashoka had set his wife on fire for criticizing a monk, while referring to the book.

"The aforesaid statement made in an interview has an effect of spreading hatred in the society," Jaiswal said.

RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari said that the statement of Daya Prakash Sinha was completely unfortunate.

"Samrat Ashoka was the pride of Bihar. He ruled the place where we are currently and Patliputra was the capital of his kingdom which was spread till Iraq and Iran in the west and Myanmar in the east. He was the greatest ruler of our country," he said.

