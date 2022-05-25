Bihar Governor meets PM amid speculations in state

Patna/New Delhi, May 25 Amid speculation of a change of government in the state, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan went to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said that Chauhan and Modi discussed the current political situation of Bihar. When Chauhan came out from the South Block, he did not interact with the media persons

Sources have said that the PMO had called the Governor to understand the current political situation of the state.

In Bihar, there is a speculation that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might break his Janata Dal-United's alliance with the BJP and join hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal to form the government in Bihar. RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav is also coming to Bihar and Nitish Kumar on Monday reportedly directed his MLAs to not to leave Patna for 72 hours.

JD-U leaders have, however, clarified that the MLAs would be needed during the nomination of the Rajya Sabha candidate.

The political relation between JD-U and BJP is sour at the moment. Sources have said that Nitish Kumar has already decided to break the alliance with the BJP in Bihar and its announcement could come any time.

The Bihar Governor's meeting with the PM is also an indication of tense situation between the BJP and the JD-U in the state.

