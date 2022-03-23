Birbhum shocker: NCW takes cognizance, asks DGP to take strict action

New Delhi, March 23 The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took cognizance of the incident of 'brutal violence' in West Bengal's Birbhum where 10 people, including women, were burnt to death after the murder of a deputy Panchayat Pradhan.

"It is a matter of grave concern and the commission has taken serious note of the lapse on the part of the authorities to take adequate safety measures of the women in those areas," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a letter to West Bengal DGP Manoj Malaviya.

At least 10 people died and several others were injured on Monday in violence that allegedly broke out after the murder of a deputy Panchayat Pradhan at Baguti village in West Bengal's Birbhum district. While 11 people have been arrested, both police and the ruling Trinamool Congress have denied political motives behind the incident.

The state government has formed a special investigation team under ADG, CID, Gyanwant Singh, DIG, Western Range, Sanjay Singh and DIG, CID, Operations, Miraj Khalid to probe the Baguti incident.

The NCW chief said that the commission is deeply disturbed by the brutality meted out to the people including women from the state of West Bengal. "Keeping in view that women and children are most vulnerable in such crisis times it becomes extremely pivotal that safety and security of women is ensured," Sharma said in the letter.

She asked DGP Malaviya to personally intervene in the matter and demanded swift action against the perpetrators of the brutal violence. It also asked the Commissioner to intimate the action taken by them within the next 24 hours.

