Biren Singh slams European Parliament, tells other NE states not to interfere in Manipur's 'internal issue'

Imphal, July 26 Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday criticised the European Parliament for taking up the issue of ongoing ethnic violence in the state and urged the neighbouring northeastern states "not to poke their nose" in the state's internal issue.

Singh, speaking on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, said that the violence in Manipur is a plan of foreign forces, trying to grab the state's territory.

"The root cause is that the destruction of elements such as drugs smuggling, illegal poppy cultivation, trying to grab the power that were used disintegrate the unity of the state.The government has no grudge against the Kuki brothers and sisters," the Chief Minister said.

Referring to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Singh said that Mizoram after a long struggle, became a state separated from Assam.

"But Manipur has been a nation for 2,000 years... an Independent Nation. We have faced many enemies from Burma, China and have stood strong. We must not forget and Zoramthanga must also not forget this. He might be expressing solidarity and went to the rally."

Zoramthanga along with his ministers and Mizo National Front MLAs, on Tuesday took part in a 'Solidarity March', organised by the NGOs Coordination Committee in Mizoram to express solidarity with the violence hit Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur.

The Manipur Chief Minister said that in the current situation, this is not a clash between Hindu and Christian, and there are plenty of churches untouched in Manipur.

Without naming any one, the Manipur Chief Minister said that they have been crying and creating fabricated stories, acting up to be portrayed as a victim and brought up the issue in the European Parliament.

"The consequences won't be good. Even the European countries, what do they know about the ground realities? What did they know about Manipur? They destroyed India, they destroyed our state, they killed and looted our properties. The mentality that those who can speak English are intelligent is strongly condemnable.

"What I want to say to the people of Manipur is that the war that we are facing is a well planned war against the state government.

"They have written books and have demarcated even the Imphal valley. We were not aware of this. They even wrote books and charted out strategies which include the Imphal Valley.

"They even have the backing of terrorists from outside the country. The war that the people and the government are facing is not an ethnic war, the ethnic comes after the people of the communities where affected," Singh said.

He further said: "I don't listen to these dramas. I, Biren, fear none. Let them do whatever they like. But we will protect our nation and our people.

"We will stand for the integrity of the state until our blood runs dry," the Chief Minister said in Manipuri language and added that this is a message to those who want to disintegrate the state.

"We won't succumb to their threats. Separate administration ! Not when the blood still ran in my veins. The state government won't rest until we identify the illegal immigrants and take the necessary step against them," the Chief Minister stated.

In the wake of violence over 12,000 displaced people of Kuki-Zo community have taken shelter in Mizoram from violence hit Manipur.

The hill area of Manipur, adjoining Mizoram, is inhabited by the 'Zo' community who share the same culture, religion, tradition and ancestry.

Ten tribal MLAs (seven of them belonging to the ruling BJP), have been demanding a separate administration (equivalent to separate state) in Manipur.

