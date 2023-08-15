Bittu Bajrangi held on charges of instigating Nuh violence

Haryana: Nuh Police on Tuesday arrested cow vigilante and chief of Gau Raksha Bajrang Force Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi for allegedly instigating the communal clashes which took place in Haryana's Nuh during a procession organised by Hindu groups.

Bajrangi was arrested from his house in Parvartiya colony in Faridabad.

A separate case has also been registered against Bittu Bajrangi after a complaint was filed by ASP Usha Kundu at Nuh Sadar police station.

The case against Bittu Bajrangi was registered under IPC sections 148, 149, 332, 353, 186, 395, 397, 506 including the Arms Act.

Bajrangi purportedly made provocative remarks in live videos which were streamed on social media, which were shared widely on the internet.

Earlier, first information report (FIR) was also registered against him on August 1 at the Dabua police station in Faridabad for instigating communal tensions by releasing provocative videos against the Muslim community before proceeding with the yatra.

On July 31, communal riots erupted in Nuh in which six people were killed while 88 were grievously injured.

