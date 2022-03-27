BJD MP credits Naveen Patnaik's 'corruption-free' govt behind party victory in Odisha civic body polls

Biju Janta Dal (BJD) Senior Vice President Prasanna Acharya on Sunday hailed his party victory in state's civic body polls saying that "pro-people and corruption-free government" led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the reason behind party's win.

Speaking to ANI, Acharya, Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, said, "Time and again people in Odisha keep expressing their faith in our leader Naveen Patnaik ji and our party. Last month, the Panchayat elections were also held in the state and BJD got record success in it. Thereafter, municipal elections were held and yesterday its results were declared. There is a record victory for Biju Janata Dal in Odisha. Hardly any other regional party of country would have got such a huge success in the last 22 years."

He appreciated the working style of the Odisha government and attributed the success of the party to Naveen Patnaik. "The reason for the success of BJD is the pro-people policy of the government, zero tolerance on corruption and simplicity of Naveen Patnaik," he added.

Highlighting that the party's works are not only limited to political spheres but also extend for the welfare of the people, the Member of Parliament said, "We are a political party but our program is not only political. We also use our organization for social work. Like we have 'Jeevan Rekha' program, in which we do organize blood collection programs for those who are needy and poor people. When they need blood, we provide it for free. We keep doing many similar social activities."

The BJD leader further said that the Chief Minister has instructed the party workers to continue to humbly work for the people even after winning the polls.

Acharya hit out at Congress for their 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' over rising fuel prices and said that the grand old party is not "serious" alleging that they also rose the prices of fuel during their tenure. He expressed doubt over Congress being able to play its role as a "true Opposition."

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) registered a thumping victory in the Odisha municipal elections, winning three municipal corporations and 95 out of 108 urban local body councils, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured six, the Congress four, while Independents get bagged three seats. Nearly 65 per cent of the total voters had on March 24 exercised their franchise in the elections to civic bodies.

( With inputs from ANI )

