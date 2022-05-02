BJP again hits out at Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

New Delhi, May 2 The BJP once again hit out at Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and asked the 'self-appointed custod of morality' to speak up against the school's diktat asking students to carry Bibles.

The BJP used the signing of MoU for setting up the largest semiconductor fabrication unit in Karnataka to hit out at Shaw.

Karnataka department of Industries and Commerce said that the state will soon be home to India's first and largest semiconductor fabrication unit. "Karnataka will soon be home to India's first and largest semiconductor fabrication unit! The #Indian #Semiconductor Manufacturing Company ISMC has announced an #investment of Rs. 22,900 crores ($3 billion) - a proud moment for the state," 'Invest In Karnataka' state department of Industries and Commerce tweeted on Sunday.

Late Sunday evening, quoting 'Invest in Karnataka', in-charge of BJP's national information and technology department, Amit Malviya Asaid, "Nation 3 billion dollars is massive. Lot more than what Kiran Mazumdar and her ilk, who were lecturing the BJP Govt in Karnataka, can count to. Incidentally, did any of these self appointed custod of morality speak up against Clarence school's diktat asking students to carry Bible?"

Amid the call of boycotting Muslim traders in Karnataka by some group on March 30, Shaw tweeted, "Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion- If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership. A@BSBommai please resolve this growing religious divide."

Malviya then hit back at Biocon chairperson and said, "It is unfortunate to see people like Kiran Shaw impose their personal, politically coloured opinion, and conflate it with India's leadership in the ITBT sector. Rahul Bajaj once said something similar for Gujarat, it is today a leading automobile manufacturing hub. Go figure."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor