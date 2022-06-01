BJP appoints in-charges for RS polls in four states

New Delhi, June 1 The BJP on Wednesday appointed election in-charges for Rajya Sabha polls for different states and bypolls for Tripura assembly.

The BJP has appointed election in-charges for Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been made election in-charge for Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for Haryana, G. Kishan Reddy for Karnataka and Ashwini Vaishnaw for Karnataka.

Biennial elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held across 15 states on June 10. For bypolls of four assembly constituencies of Tripura, the BJP has appointed in-charges which includes party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Minister in Assam cabinet Ashok Singhal and Jayanta Mallabaruah, political secretary to Assam Chief Minister.

