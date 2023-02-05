BJP busy changing names of state's schemes, not supporting it financially: BRS leader K Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday hit out at the Central government saying that it was busy changing the names of the schemes in the state but not increased the share of the mid-day meal scheme.

"The BJP Government has been busy changing name from Mid-day meal scheme to PM Poshan and has not increased the share of Rs 600 to the scheme. @BRSparty government announced Rs 3000 honororium per month for cook cum Helpers of mid-day meal scheme in Telangana with additional support of Rs 2,400," Kavitha wrote in her tweet.

Under PM POSHAN, cooked meals are provided to all eligible children on all school days, containing 450 calories and 12 gms protein for primary and 700 calories and 20 gms protein for upper primary class children.

According to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, every year, the Central Government spent more than Rs 20,000 crore ($ 2.5 billion) under the Scheme including a food subsidy of about Rs 9,500 crore. According to Government reports, 31 lakh MT of food grains have been allocated under the Scheme for 2022-23.

