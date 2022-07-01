BJP, Congress clash in Telangana during protest against Agnipath
By IANS | Published: July 1, 2022 08:09 PM2022-07-01T20:09:02+5:302022-07-01T20:20:23+5:30
Hyderabad, July 1 BJP and Congress workers clashed in Hanamkonda town of Telangana on Friday, resulting in injuries ...
Hyderabad, July 1 BJP and Congress workers clashed in Hanamkonda town of Telangana on Friday, resulting in injuries to few persons.
The incident occurred when Congress workers staged a protest against the Central government's recently announced scheme Agnipath for Army recruitments.
When the protesters reached near the BJP office and staged a dharna, workers of the saffron party raised an objection. This led to an argument between the sides. Soon this snowballed into a clash and both sides attacked each other.
BJP workers attacked the vehicles of Congress leaders. The incident triggered tension in the area. Police intervened to control the situation, and undertook a baton charge to disperse the clashing groups.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app