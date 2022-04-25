BJP delegation leaves for Delhi to meet Union Home Secy over 'attack' on Kirit Somaiya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation left for Delhi on Monday morning to meet Union Home Secretary over an alleged 'attack' on Kirit Somaiya by Shiv Sena workers in Maharashtra.

The BJP delegation includes MLA Mihir Kotecha, MLA Amit Satam, MLA Parag Shah, MLA Rahul Narvekar, Vinod Mishra and Kirit Somaiya. They will meet the Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at North Block, Delhi.

Somaiya claimed that he was injured in the alleged stone-pelting incident by the Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai on Saturday. In a series of Twitter posts, Somaiya said, "Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena goondas (goons), my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station."

"I am shocked, in the presence of 50 police persons, on the campus of Khar police station, Shiv Sena's 100 goondas assault me with stones. Wanted to kill me. What the Police Commissioner is doing? How are so many mafia Sena goondas allowed to gather in the police station?" he said in another tweet.

Earlier, Somaiya had visited Khar Police Station to meet Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana who were arrested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the attack on the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and requested the Centre to take action against concerned officials.

"An attempt was made to attack Kirti Somaiya outside a police station in Mumbai last night. We will request Central Government to take action against concerned officials," Fadnavis said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor