BJP fileds OBC face from MP for Rajya Sabha polls

Bhopal, May 29 The BJP on Sunday announced the names of 18 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls with the biennial elections for 57 seats in the Upper House scheduled to be held across 15 states on June 10.

From Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has decided to field a woman candidate Kavita Patidar who belongs to the OBC community, which accounts for around 50 per cent population in the state.

With this, the party seems to have sent a message to the community as OBC reservation in polls has been a hot topic of debate in Madhya Pradesh for some time now.

Taking to social media, Patidar said, "I will try to discharge the responsibility assigned to me by the central leadership."

Notably, the BJP recently included Patidar in the 18-member core committee as well as the election committee for the state. The state leadership made an announcement of both these committees a couple of days back, stating that a decision has been made on the direction of BJP President J.P. Nadda.

The decision to field Patidar came on the same day when the Congress included senior advocate Vivek Tankha in its list of 10 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Taking a dig at Congress' decision, the state BJP alleged that the opposition has decided to send a person to the Upper House who created hurdles for OBC reservation in the state.

Now with Patidar's name announced for Rajya Sabha polls, the state BJP leaders are trying to take on the Congress over the OBC issue.

Patidar's father late Bherulal Patidar was a former minister (1990 to 1992), who also served as the Deputy Speaker of Madhya Pradesh Assembly from 1993 to 1998.

