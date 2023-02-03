BJP goes solo in Meghalaya, announces seat-sharing pact with NDPP in Nagaland

The BJP on Thursday declared candidates for all 60 seats in Meghalaya and 20 seats in Nagaland, which the party will contest in alliance with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party.

The party is keen to expand its footprint in the northeast and has made strong preparations for upcoming elections in Tripura, Megahalaya and Nagaland.

BJP, which has been part of the Conrad Sangma-led government, said it is fighting on all seats in the state. The party announced its candidates at a press conference here.

BJP secretary and its northeast co-incharge Rituraj Sinha said that the region has witnessed an era of peace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Keeping in view the sentiments of the people, for the first time, our leadership has decided to contest on all 60 seats in Meghalaya. Our tagline is Empower Meghalaya. Under Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, in several parts of the northeast, almost 85 per cent of AFSPA has been removed which has brought great relief to the northeast," he said.

Sinha, who also made a series of tweets, said central schemes are not being implemented in the state.

"People trust that PM Modi can give corruption-free, fast-track development. The people of Meghalaya are fed up with corruption and the slow pace of development in their state. The people are suffering due to poor rural roads, powercuts for long hours and lack of basic facilities."

"More than development, under the leadership of PM Modi ji, the northeast has witnessed an era of peace. Several peace accords have been signed which were pending for decades. He has established that the northeast is an integral part of India," he added.

He said in the true sense, PM Modi has married the regional aspiration of the northeast with national priorities.

The party said that Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has taken firm and consistent steps to mainstream the northeastern people.

" PM Modi ji in the last 8 years has visited the northeast more than 50 times. This is more than all previous PMs put together," the party said.

BJP said its tagline is 'M Power Meghalaya' signifying Modi-powered Meghalaya and a double-engine government will be formed in the state.

BJP Nagaland chief Temjen Imna Along said at the press conference that in the Central Election Committee meeting held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided the Nagaland assembly elections will be fought in BJP and NDPP alliance with seat sharing formula in the ratio of 20:40.

Along toldthat BJP workers have worked tirelessly for the development of Nagaland and there are four lakh party workers in the state now.

"In Nagaland, BJP is not what it was 15-20 years back. Our workers have struggled a lot. BJP started in Nagaland in 1987, there were only a few workers then. With their blessings, love and trust, today there are over four lakh Nagaland BJP workers," he said.

"We are fully prepared for the elections. BJP is expanding in Nagaland. Our national leaders have decided on a 40:20 ratio for seat sharing with ally NDPP. As a worker, we will follow whatever our central leaders decide. We will make all efforts to come (to power) with a full majority," he added.

The BJP leader referred to welfare schemes implemented for the weaker sections by the Centre and said the party and its coalition partner will benefit the most from it.

He said the party has reached out to people in the state. Along said some border issues have not been resolved yet and talks are underway. He expressed confidence of an early solution to the issue.

He also hit out at Congress and said it had weakened in the state. "There is no opposition in Nagaland...Congress tries to create propaganda, but people understand," the BJP leader said.

"From the point of view of elections also, we are capable in every booth where we are going to contest elections and where we are not contesting the Bharatiya Janata Party workers will help the people of our alliance," he added.

The ruling NDPP also declared its candidates in Nagaland. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will be contesting from Northern Angami-II assembly seat.

Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

