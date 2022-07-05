BJP hopeful of wresting Hassan district from JD(S)

Hassan, (Karnataka) July 5 BJP leadership is doing everything to strengthen its roots in southern Karnataka districts and is now focused on wresting the Hassan district from the hands of regional party JD (S).

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda hails from Hassan and the district serves as the

de facto party headquarter.

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar on Tuesday stated that all leaders have their day. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's. "I have tremendous respect for former PM Deve Gowda," he said.

People of the country have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Modi. Hassan Lok Sabha constituency is not an exception, Minister Gurjar stated.

BJP is going to win Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 parliamentary elections. Hassan constituency will be in the basket of PM Modi, he maintained. Presently, Hassan Lok Sabha constituency is represented by Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna.

The Union Minister explained that he is on a three-day organisational tour in the Hassan district. He explained that he will interact with the local party leaders and their preparation for the next elections.

Hitting out at the Congress leaders who are making corruption allegations on the BJP government, he stated that corruption was at its peak eight years ago. Union cabinet ministers had gone to jail in connection with the Rs 12 lakh crore corruption case, then. No one has gone to jail in the last eight years and there are no allegations, he said.

When Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, CBI sleuths had interrogated him for 10 to 12 hours. He would go and attend inquiries alone. Prime Minister Modi did not gather people, the party also did not question. Now, the Supreme Court has cleared him of all charges. Why are Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi scared? Union Minister Krishan Gurjar questioned.

Deve Gowda, who started his political career from the district, went on to become unquestionable leader of Vokkaliga community in Karnataka. He represented Hassan Lok Sabha seat for 4 times since 1998, before his grandson Prajwal Revanna got elected last time. He represented Holenarasipura Assembly constituency for six consecutive terms from 1962 to 1989. Now, the constituency is represented by his son H.D. Revanna.

Ruling BJP young candidate Preetham Gowda wrestled Hassan city from JD (S) in the last Assembly elections. The party now wants to expand its base in the district which is considered as the stronghold of JD (S).

