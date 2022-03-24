BJP invites industrialists for Yogi Adityanath's oath ceremony, keen to boost investment in UP

The oath-taking ceremony of the new BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Friday is likely to be a grand event with the party deciding to invite representatives from a wide cross-section of society including industrialists and religious leaders.

Sources said that guests at the ceremony in which Yogi Adiyanath will take oath as Chief Minister for the second time also include professionals, leaders from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and retired government officers.

Former Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Laxmikant Bajpai toldthat leading industrialists are being invited to the ceremony as they have a role in creating employment and will help boost the state's economy.

"We are inviting industrialists who would be keen to set up industries in Uttar Pradesh. Religious leaders are being invited in large numbers to seek their blessings for the government to work for the people of the state in the next five years," he said.

The BJP leader said the party is planning to convert the oath-taking ceremony into a "mega-show" on a scale that has never happened before.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have blessed us with a big win under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief JP Nadda. If we look at the preparations for the event tomorrow, it will be a show that has never taken place. The swearing-in ceremony will be one of its kind," he said.

"We are also preparing to install digital screens in various districts for people to witness the ceremony in large numbers. Nearly 90,000 party workers from all the districts are attending the event," he added.

Bajpai said that PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda and BJP chief ministers will be present at the event.

The BJP won a second consecutive mandate in the state in the results of assembly polls declared earlier this month with Yogi Adityanath as chief minister. He would take oath for a second term at Ekana Stadium.

( With inputs from ANI )

