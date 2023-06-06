"BJP itself does not take Nadda ji seriously...": Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 6 : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda and said that the latter has led to the downfall of the party since he has assumed the post adding that nobody takes him seriously.

"Ever since JP Nadda assumed as the president of BJP, he led his party to defeat in his own state and then in Karnataka and it is yet to be ascertained who elected him (as the party president). No one took him seriously," said Baghel while reacting to the comment made by Nadda that whenever people believe in India's leadership, then Rahul Gandhi has a problem with it.

Taking exception to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Mohabbat Ki Dukan" slogan, JP Nadda on Monday hit out at the former Wayanad MP by saying that "you have opened a mega shopping mall of hatred."

In his speech, Nadda said that the Congress leader does not like the country's prestige as he does not understand it.

"BJP itself does not take Nadda ji seriously and you have seen that Amit Shah had pushed Nadda at the central office of BJP. We also do not take the statement of Nadda seriously. Ever since he became the president, he led his party to defeat in his own state and in Karnataka. Who elected him (as the party president) is yet to be known and this is his second term, then who will take him seriously," said CM Baghel in Raipur.

"As far as Rahul Gandhi is concerned, the leader has opened a shop of love within the market of hatred," said CM Baghel, elaborating that "Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, he speaks about love and unity."

CM Baghel further alleged that since the leader talks about love and unity, it is troubling (BJP). Without any fighting, the position of BJP gets into danger. They (BJP) cannot achieve their interest, until people of two communities do not fight, people of two religions do not fight and two brothers do not fight.

When asked for his comment on Suvendu Adhikari's allegation that TMC is behind the train accident in Odisha, Baghel said, "TMC is capable of reacting to the allegation. The railway minister had claimed that if another train comes on the track, it will be known before 1 kilometre due to the Kavach system. The Kavach got destroyed and around 300 lives lost and 900 injured in the train mishap."

"Now, CBI is probing the incident," said CM Baghel and further questioned whether they will conduct investigation regarding Kavach and include it under the purview of their investigation.

"BJP government at the centre has done only ornamental improvement in railways which means facelift of platform and introduction of Vande Bharat train but kept deprived from necessary things," the Chief Minister alleged.

"Around 24 trains in Chhattisgarh are stopped and only good trains (transporting coal) are operational due to which common people are facing serious problems," he added.

