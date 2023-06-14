"BJP lacks leadership in state": BRS MLA KP Vivekananda says on recent Amit Shah's visit

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 : Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Quthbullapur constituency KP Vivekananda on Wednesday said that BJP lacks leadership in Telangana state in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state.

Shah's visit came ahead of the assembly election in the state.

On Tuesday, while speaking to ANI, he said, "It [Amit Shah's visit] clearly shows that BJP does not have a proper face in Telangana state."

Shah will reach Hyderabad on Wednesday Night at Shamshabad airport and will leave for Vijaywada on Thursday after the Khammam (Telangana) public meeting.

He said the same had happened during the Karnataka elections.

Assembly Elections in Telangana are going to be held before December 2023.

"Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and even JP Nadda were there in Karnataka, but the people did not believe them. The people do not have faith in the national leadership. For the past 9 years, we have not been given a single national project. However, the central government is recognising our villages and municipalities, it shows our development. The performance of the state BJP has failed utterly. They only worked for their party and divided the people over religion and caste. The Telangana people will never accept it or entertain it in our state," he added.

Hitting out at the Congress party, the BRS leader said, "In Karnataka, Congress gained the power only because of the BJP's misrule and corruption. There was no proper leadership for BJP over there. Congress gained power in Karnataka because of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. The people voted for Congress in their name. Whereas in Telangana, there is no one like Siddaramaiah."

"The people are happy with the BRS government and all the development activities from the last 10 years are yielding fruits now. People want to give power to KCR once more. Telangana state is a model to the entire country. People are demanding the schemes implemented here from other states. We have the best irrigation system. We are the first state to supply drinking water to each household. The Dalit Bandhu scheme is a revolution. We are proud that Hyderabad is attracting lakhs of crores of investment. The people from the entire country are coming to work in Hyderabad because we have abundant opportunities," BRS MLA Vivekanand added.

"We are contributing 5 per cent to GDP despite being only 2.5 per cent of the population. The people want KCR to show the country the right direction today."

Reacting to the opposition allegations of the Dharani portal, the BRS leader said, "Dharani portal is a different portal taken up by the Telangana government. It was taken in the interest of the agriculturist. Almost 27 lakh transactions have been completed to date and many grievances have been solved through the portal. Any scheme or any good program taken up by the government is constantly criticized by the opposition parties.

"But they should think about how it is benefiting the people of our state. Also, there is a grievances cell in the portal and many grievances have been solved till now. There is no iota of doubt that the people are getting benefitted. There are some revenue issues and litigations but no Dharani issues," he added.

"Almost all people are in support of Dharani. When people are getting benefited, why do they (opposition) want to take out the Dharani? If there is any upgradation the government is ready to do it. Whenever the government brings anything, the opposition wants to take political advantage. We are not worried about the opposition. If the people did not want the Dharani, we would have got the feedback from the people but the people are happy," he added while mentioning the benefits of the Dharani portal.

Dharani Integrated Land Records is the official portal for the registration of agricultural and non-agricultural public property in the state of Telangana.

