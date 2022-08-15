BJP leaders forecast Nitish will take U-turn from 20-lakh job promise

Patna, Aug 15 While e the youth of Bihar are appreciating the announcement of Nitish Kumar to give 20 lakh jobs, the BJP leaders are forecasting that the chief minister will soon take U-tern from his job promise.

Union minister Giriraj Singh, while sharing an old video statement of Nitish Kumar on his official twitter handle, said: "Nitish Kumar, in the video statement during 2020 assembly elections said that how 10 lakh jobs would be given and how they managed to give salary to them.

"It is not possible to give 10 lakh jobs. Now, he claims to give 20 lakh jobs. Nitish Kumar is trapped in his present and previous statements. Nitish Kumar announced to give 20 lakh jobs but he will soon take U-turn from his statement."

Nitish Kumar, while addressing the gathering at Gandhi Maidan Patna on Independence day, announced to give 20 lakh jobs for the youth of Bihar.

Arvind Kumar Singh, the state spokesperson of BJP Bihar wing, said: "Nitish Kumar is claiming to give 20 lakh jobs in Bihar but how about the 4.5 lakh posts in the government sector which are vacant for a long time. Nitish Kumar should fill those posts first and then talk about others."

"When BJP was the alliance partner of JD-U, Nitish Kumar used to ignore the recommendations of ministers and legislators of our party. He turned down their recommendations. Nitish Kumar should answer how he would give 20 lakh jobs. The truth is, Nitish Kumar can't give 20 lakh jobs. He is telling lies and misleading the youths of Bihar," Singh said.

