BJP leading in Uttrakhand, CM Dhami narrows down trail margin in Khatima

New Delhi, March 10 The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand is leading in 44 constituencies but Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who was earier trailing has narrowed down the margin in his constituency Khatima.

As per the latest Election Commission update at 1 p.m., the BJP is leading in 44 constituencies with 43.9 percent vote share while the principal opposition party Congress is leading in 23 seats with 39.3 per cent vote share. The Bahujan Samaj Party is now leading in only one seat with 4.64 per cent vote share while two independents are leading in Uttarakhand.

Till 1 p.m., Dhami got 17,071 votes with 45.43 per cent vote share and is trailing against his nearest rival Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of the Congress by 2,287 votes.

In Lalkuwa constituency, the former Chief Minister of the state and Congress candidate Harish Rawat is trailing against BJP's Dr Mohan Singh Bist with a margin of over 14,000 votes.

Till 1 p.m., Rawat got 24,745 votes with 33.62 per cent vote share while Bist got 39,638 votes with 51.77 per cent votes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor