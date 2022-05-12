BJP Minister personally targetting me: Goa Opposition Leader

Panaji, May 12 Goa Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo on Thursday accused state Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane of "personally targetting" him over alleged tree cutting and land filling for a land development project in North Goa.

Days after a first information report was filed at the Mapusa police station by officials of the Town and Country Planning department against Lobo for illegally developing a tract of land, Lobo has said that he was developing the area for farming purposes.

"He is personally targetting me, which is not right in politics. I am a businessman before I could become an MLA. Now he has already filed a case, where I have shown that the land is being used for farm purposes," Lobo told reporters.

The FIR was filed against Lobo and his wife Delilah, also a Congress MLA, last week.

"It is nothing but vindictive politics. I have explained to the CM. He is quiet about it. Opposition MLAs are being targetted," Lobo also said.

Incidentally, Lobo was a BJP MLA and a Minister for Ports in the last BJP-led coalition government. But he quit the party ahead of the 2022 state Assembly polls, before joining the Congress on election eve.

