BJP MLA complains of death threat

Patna, June 24 Bihar BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur on Friday lodged a police complaint regarding death threat from an unidentified caller.

Thakur, who is currently in the state capital for the monsoon session of the Assembly, said that at 10.47 p.m on Thursday night, he got a call from an unidentified person who warned him to refrain from making provocative speeches against a particular community or face death.

"We have reported the matter to local police station and demanded that the administration take strict action against the accused," Thakur said.

The MLA from Bipsi Assembly constituency in Madhubani district is considered a Hinduwadi hardliner known for his fiery speeches and statements against a particular community.

"Those issuing life threats are cowards as they are confronting us to settle the scores," Thakur said.

Due to his Hindu hardliner image, the BJP provided Y-category security to him along with nine other leaders during the Agnipath protest.

