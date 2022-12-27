BJP not interfering in AIADMK's internal affairs: EPS

Chennai, Dec 27 AIADMK interim general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS, said on Tuesday that the BJP has never interfered in the internal affairs of AIADMK.

EPS was addressing a meeting of the party's district secretaries and other office-bearers at the AIADMK headquarters here.

The statement of the AIADMK leader assumes significance as there were reports that the AIADMK is drifting apart from the BJP after internal issues within the party. There were also reports that the BJP is trying to swallow the AIADMK and the statement of EPS in the party office-bearers' meeting is considered an indicator that the AIADMK does not have any issue with the saffron party.

AIADMK leader and former law minister, C.Ve. Shanmugam, had said at a public meeting in Cuddalore that the DMK would dump its allies and would align with the BJP.

The AIADMK leadership also held detailed discussions on the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the necessity to increase presence on social media platforms.

The party organising secretary and former minister, D. Jayakumar, told mediapersons that there was no discussion on O. Panneerselvam, V.K. Sasikala or T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

