BJP 'rewriting' history to give themselves role in freedom movement: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 28 Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday accused the BJP of "rewriting" history to give themselves a role they do not deserve in the freedom movement.

She made the observation at the 137th foundation day celebrations of the party.

"Divisive ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice and which had no role whatsoever to play in our freedom movement are now causing havoc on the secular fabric of our society. They are rewriting history to give themselves a role they do not deserve. They inflame passions, instill fear and spread animosity. The finest traditions of our parliamentary democracy are being deliberately damaged. The Indian National Congress will fight these destructive forces with all might at its command. " she said.

Though there have been electoral losses but the party will fight, Sonia Gandhi said,adding that electoral ups and downs are inevitable but what is enduring and lasting is her party's commitment to the service of all people of the diverse society.

"Let there be no doubt on our steadfast resolve. We have never and we will never compromise on our fundamental beliefs that are part of our glorious legacy, "she said.

One Hundred and Thirty-six years ago today, the Indian National Congress was founded and established. Over the decades, it has confronted several challenges and it has always demonstrated its resilience. The party rededicate itself to the ideals, values & principles of the organisation that have been shaped, guided and inspired by some of the greatest, noblest and most selfless of Ind of the 20th century, she said.

Earlier, the veteran leader hoisted the party flag at the party headquarters with several leaders and MPs in attendance.

According to the party's website, on December 28, 1885, as many as 72 social reformers, journalists and lawyers congregated for the first session of the Indian National Union at Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College, Bombay. The conference was renamed as the Indian National Congress.

The second session of the Congress took place under the leadership of Dadabhai Naoroji in Calcutta. The number of delegates had increased to 434.

Towards the end of the session, the Congress decided to set up Provincial Congress Committees across the country.

