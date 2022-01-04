BJP will break record of not repeating govt in Uttarakhand, get more seats than last polls: Pralhad Joshi

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will break the record of not repeating the government in the state and will secure a higher number of seats that the last elections.

Joshi who is also Uttarakhand election in-charge of BJP held a meeting of the election management committee at the party district office in Haridwar. Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik was also present in the meeting.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Joshi said, "Our preparations are going very well. The party is working relentlessly to manage poll preparations systematically. Two mega rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were already held. We will hold three-four more rallies. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's popularity is also increasing."

"This time the record of not repeating the government will be broken in Uttarakhand and the BJP government will come back to the state. This time we will surpass the number of seats we won and the voting percentage of last election," added the union minister.

In the meeting, discussions were held on the strategies for the six assemblies of the district. Senior party leaders asked the local workers to work to strengthen the organization up to the booth level.

Assembly polls in Uttarakhand are scheduled to be held this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor