BJP will come to power in Telangana: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad, Nov 29 Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will come to power in the southern state.

Addressing a public meeting near Bhainsa town in Nirmal district as part of the fifth leg of his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra', Sanjay said that BJP is ready for elections whenever they are held.

Launching a scathing attack on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, Sanjay alleged that when Telangana state was formed, it had a surplus budget but Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has pushed the state into a debt trap.

Sanjay said if KCR becomes Chief Minister again, he will raise debts of another Rs 5 lakh crore.

The BJP organised the public meeting as per the conditions laid down by the Telangana High Court.

Sanjay had planned to launch his padyatra in Bhainsa town on Monday with a huge public meeting to be addressed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, the police denied permission for the same due to apprehension of breach of peace in the communally-sensitive town.

The BJP leader was stopped and sent back by the police when he was proceeding to Bhaina on Sunday night. In a petition filed by the BJP challenging the police action in refusing permission for the padyatra, the high court on Monday allowed the padyatra and public meeting, but imposed certain conditions.

Following the court order, the BJP changed the route map of the padyatra, as Sanjay launched the march from Nirmal while the public meeting was organised 3 km away from Bhainsa.

During his speech, Sanjay said the Hindu samaj in Bhainsa need not fear as the BJP will stand by them. He also promised that if BJP is voted to power, he will adopt Bhainsa.

"Is Bhainsa a part of Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan? Do we need visa to come here," he asked.

Sanjay also announced that if BJP forms the government in Telangana, it will rename Bhainsa as Maisa.

The BJP leader reiterated that if voted to power, BJP will provide free education and healthcare to all poor people. He also promised that pucca houses will be built for the poor.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G. Kishan Reddy, claimed that KCR's downfall has started.

"KCR will not win a single seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he said, ridiculing KCR's move to change TRS into BRS.

Kishan Reddy also exuded confidence that Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister for a third term.

"Even if thousand KCRs come or thousand (Asaduddin) Owaisis come, they will not be able to stop Narendra Modi," he said.

The minister also said that if BJP is voted to power in Telangana, there will be an investigation into all corruption cases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor