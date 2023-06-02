BJP will contest MP election under polls CM Chouhan's leadership: Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

Bhopal, June 2 Putting an end to the speculations on change of guard in Madhya Pradesh BJP ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled later this year, former Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Friday that the party will contest the polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Sahasrabuddhe, a former national vice-president of the BJP and president of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), said this during his visit to Bhopal on Friday.

Responding to queries from the press over the buzz of possible changes in state BJP unit, Sahasrabuddhe said the central leadership of the party has never mentioned about any change.

"The central leadership has never mentioned about any change in Madhya Pradesh BJP. We will contest the Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan," Sahasrabuddhe said, adding that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the face for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024".

However, Sahasrabuddhe avoided queries from the media regarding state BJP chief V.D. Sharma.

He also said that the BJP will contest the Assembly elections on the basis of the development works done in the last nine years.

Sahasrabuddhe also accused the opposition of announcing freebies for wining the elections.

