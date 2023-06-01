"BJP will emerge victorious...": Party spokesperson NV Subhash reacts to KTR's remark

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 1 : Slamming Telangana Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said that Bharatiya Janata Party will emerge victorious in the 2024 elections.

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT and Industries KTR on Thursday said that PM Modi will not come to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"In the 2024 elections whatever the situation may be, even if all the political parties come on one platform they cannot defeat PM Narendra Modi. He will be the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. There is a benefit of doubt that KCR may not become the Chief Minister of Telangana because of false promises. They couldn't conduct a small exam, the TSPSC paper leaked, and 30 lakh job aspirants are in the doldrums. It's very clear BJP will win," said NV Subhash

On KTR terming PM Modi the most inefficient, incompetent, ineffective Prime Minister in the last 75 years, NV Subhash said, "PM Modi has been travelling all over the world and wherever he goes he is welcomed like a rockstar and a great performer. Even different country presidents are touching Modi's feet, this shows Modi is their big brother. So the same situation is in the country."

Slamming KTR's claim of winning 90-100 seats, NV Subhash said, "He is daydreaming. In GHMC elections he said 100 corporators but how many won? BJP has won 4 to 40 corporators. That shows that only the BJP is an alternative. No way KCR or BRS will come to power. BJP will emerge victorious."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor