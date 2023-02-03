BJP wins 4 out of 5 seats in UP MLC election

Lucknow, Feb 3 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won four out of the five seats in the Legislative Council of Uttar Pradesh. The main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) suffered a crushing defeat in this election.

The BJP won the seats of Gorakhpur-Faizabad block graduate, Kanpur block graduate, Bareilly-Moradabad block graduate, Allahabad-Jhansi block teacher and Kanpur block.

The BJP contested against the SP for these seats.

Jaipal Singh Vyast from the Bareilly-Moradabad block graduate seat, Arun Pathak from Kanpur graduate seat and BJP candidate Devendra Pratap Singh from the Gorakhpur-Faizabad block graduate seat scored victories.

According to the information received from the Election Commission, BJP candidate Vyast registered his third consecutive victory with a big margin in Bareilly-Moradabad block graduate seat of the Legislative Council.

He defeated Shiv Pratap Singh of the SP by 51,257 votes. This marks the eighth win of the BJP, which has been invincible on the seat since 1986.

Devendra Pratap Singh won with 17,455 votes from Gorakhpur-Faizabad graduate constituency, Arun Pathak won by a margin of 53,285 from Kanpur-Unnao, Vyast by 51,257 votes from Bareilly-Moradabad.

Babulal Tiwari defeated three-time MLC Suresh Kumar Tripathi by 1403 votes, by contesting on behalf of the BJP for the first time in Prayagraj-Jhansi teacher's constituency.

Tiwari secured 10,205 votes while Tripathi got 8,802 votes.

The Gorakhpur-Faizabad graduate constituency is the constituency of Yogi Adityanath. Devendra Pratap Singh from the BJP and Karunakant Maurya from the SP competed for this seat.

Singh got 51,699 votes and Maurya got 34,244 votes.

Ten candidates were in the fray from Unnao graduate constituency, among whom the BJP's Arun Pathak won with a total of 62,601 votes defeating SP's Kamlesh Yadav by 53,285 votes.

In the Bareilly-Moradabad graduate constituency, BJP's Jaipal Singh Vyast defeated SP's Shiv Pratap Singh by 51,257.

While Jaipal got 66,179 votes, Shiv Pratap Singh secured 14,922 votes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the winning candidates and tweeted that their victory in the elections was a symbol of immense public trust in the double engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM said that the presence of hardworking members who had deep faith in democratic values in the state would enhance the dignity of the Legislative Council.

The CM also expressed best wishes for the bright future of the newly elected council members.

