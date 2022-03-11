BJP won't make coalition with NPP in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh

Following Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said the party will not make any coalition with the National People's Party (NPP) in the state.

"BJP has got a full majority (32 seats) in Manipur. We are not going to make any coalition with NPP. NPF maybe and some independent candidates also expressed their willingness to support us. The decision will be taken in consultation with central leaders," said Singh.

"I submitted my resignation to the Governor but he told me to continue until the new government is sworn in. Our Assembly will last up to March 19 so the swearing-in ceremony will happen accordingly," he added.

BJP has secured a majority in Manipur, the first time the party has done so, reducing other parties to single digits.

The party won 32 of 60 seats in Manipur. Congress bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Janata Dal (United) won six seats, Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

