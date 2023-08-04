BJP's Amit Malviya takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 4 Bharatiya Janata Party IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Friday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case.

"Rahul Gandhi may have survived this one but for how long? On an earlier occasion, no less than the Supreme Court had pulled him up for attributing, wrongly to them, an observation, they had not made. Besides, there are several other criminal defamation cases pending against Rahul Gandhi, including the high profile case of mudslinging the venerable Veer Savarkar, filed by the freedom fighter’s family," he wrote in a tweet, referring to the apex court's judgement.

He said, "Rahul Gandhi is also an accused, along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, in the National Herald scam, and currently out on bail. Conviction in any of these can lead to his disqualification again."

"Let’s not forget that veteran leaders like Lalu Prasad, J Jayalalitha among others have faced disqualification, following convictions. Rahul Gandhi is on thin ice here. But for now Parliament can do with some levity," Malviya added.

In March, Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Gujarat court in a 2019 defamation case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor