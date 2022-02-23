BJP's focus is to take Manipur on path of innovation, infrastructure and integration: Amit Shah

On his maiden poll visit to Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre is to take the state on the path of innovation, infrastructure and integration.

"Our focus is to ensure that we take forward the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has always kept the development of Northeast and Manipur a priority. We want to take the state on the path of innovation, infrastructure and integration," said Shah at a rally in Churachandpur. He has visited the district almost after 4.5 years.

Slamming previous governments in the state, Shah said, "The state was marred with militancy, corruption and internal fighting within the party during the dark days of the Congress government. Under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Manipur has seen a stable government in the last five years."

Further, the Union Home Minister talked about the sports personalities coming from the North-East state by saying that "Manipur has a huge and rich history of producing medal-winning athletes."

"Improving the sports infrastructure is the focal point of both state as well the central government," said Shah.

"A sports university has been approved by the Narendra Modi government. 16 Khelo India centres across all 16 districts in Manipur will ensure that the local talent can be tapped and taken to the level which they truly deserve," he added.

Shah also said that the demand for inner line permit has also been fulfilled by the Narendra Modi government.

"How close the Northeast is to the Prime Minister can be gauged from the fact that after becoming the PM, he made visits to the northeast region more than 40 times," he said.

The Union Home Minister is on a day-long visit to the north-eastern state of Manipur which goes to polls on February 28 and March 5.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led BJP is seeking a second term in the office with an absolute majority. BJP has ditched all its previous alliances and is fighting on all the 60 seats alone.

( With inputs from ANI )

