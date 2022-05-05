BKU Himachal chief joins AAP, Delhi Minister claims direct contest with BJP on cards

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a boost ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for later this year after the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Himachal Pradesh chief Anandra Singh Notty on Wednesday joined the party.

He joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the presence of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.

Earlier, the AAP had suffered a major setback after its Himachal Pradesh unit chief Anup Kesari, general secretary Satish Thakur and Una district president Iqbal Singh had joined the BJP.

The AAP after sweeping the Punjab Assembly elections is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat later this year in its bid to gain national footprints.

Notty, on the occasion, said that they have got an "effective platform" to work under Kejriwal and added that they will work with the vision to improve education and health in Himachal Pradesh.

"We have got a very effective platform today. We hope to work in AAP under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain. We will move ahead to achieve the best for Himachal Pradesh with a vision of education, health, tourism, horticulture, infrastructure, law and order. We will help Himachal Pradesh achieve its potential," he said after joining the party.

On the occasion, Jain said that over 31 people are joining the party and around 1,000 others will join the AAP soon in the state.

"The BKU vice president, Himachal Pradesh, Charan Singh Jaildar and others have also joined the AAP. More than 31 people are joining today in Delhi and around 1,000 people will join in Paonta Sahib. The announcement will be made soon. We welcome Anandra Singh Notty in the AAP family," he said.

The Delhi Minister said that Congress is out of the contention in the Assembly elections in the state this time and there will be a direct contest between the AAP and the ruling BJP.

"The BJP has not done anything in the past five years. The CM Jai Ram Thakur is now inaugurating projects when while only five to six months are left for the polls. He should've rather told us what work they had done in the past five years," Jain said.

Jain also said that many BJP leaders are in touch with the AAP and they will be inducted after "checking their background".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor