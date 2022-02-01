Blinken, Abbas discuss bilateral issues

Washington, Feb 1 In a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the importance of strengthening bilateral relationships.

In a tweet early Tuesday morning, Blinken said: "Good discussion with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. We discussed strengthening the US-Palestinian relationship, and the need for Palestinian Authority reform and for Palestin and Israelis alike to enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, and prosperity."

According to the statement, Blinken and Abbas on Monday also discussed the challenges facing the Palestinian Authority and the need for reform.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated that Israelis and Palestin alike deserve to live safely and securely, and enjoy equal measures of security, freedom, and prosperity, and reaffirmed the US administration's commitment to a two-state solution," the Department added.

Meanwhile, Palestinian state media said that Abbas reiterated to Blinken that the "current situation is not sustainable and stressed the need to end the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine".

Abbas asked Blinken to put pressure on Israel to stop settlement activities, the expulsion of Palestin from Jerusalem's neighbourhoods, abusing prisoners, and deducting the tax revenue dues that weakened the Palestinian economy, it added.

The Palestinian President stressed the need to stop Israel's unilateral practices that undermine the two-state solution and implement the agreements signed between the two sides, the state media report said.

It added that Abbas also pointed out the importance of strengthening relations with the US.

