B’luru road rage case: 3 arrested, ‘no place for hooliganism’, say cops

Bengaluru, July 14 Bengaluru police on Friday arrested three bike riders in connection with road rage case in which a young car driver was attacked and his vehicle was damaged for honking to clear obstruction on road.

“A FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim. Investigation is underway. There will be no room for such hooliganism under our watch, and will be met with severe consequences,” the Bengaluru police stated.

The incident had taken place in the limits of Varthur police station on Thursday noon. Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru organization had raised the issue with the police and stated, don’t ignore this incident by leveling it as traffic violations! The goons followed the vehicle till the society and broke the glass and hit the owner.

What is happening in Bengaluru? DGP are you on vacation? It also stated that what is happening in IT heart of Bengaluru? Goons on bikes manhandling IT workforce in broad day light. This is total lawlessness. DyCM D.K. Shivakumar sir, you can't build brand Bengaluru with this, it said.

The further investigation is taken up. The accused were moving on three bikes haphazardly on road. The victim had honked at them to clear the obstruction. The accused had tailed the vehicle and broken the window glass and attacked the driver.

They had also later chased the vehicle till the apartment and attacked him yet again. The incident had raised concern among the public.

