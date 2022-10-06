Boat with migrants sinks in Greece
By IANS | Published: October 6, 2022 06:06 AM 2022-10-06T06:06:04+5:30 2022-10-06T06:25:15+5:30
Athens, Oct 6 A boat carrying refugees and migrants crashed onto rocks off the island of Kythira in southern Greece and a rescue operation was underway, Greece's Coast Guard said.
Passengers who alerted authorities shortly before the crash said on Wednesday that there were nearly 95 people on board, according to a statement from the Coast Guard as quoted by Xinhua news agency reported.
Seven people have been rescued so far, while strong winds reaching 8 on the Beaufort scale were blowing in the area, said the statement.
