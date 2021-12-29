Bommai thanks BJP leaders for reposing faith in him

Hubballi, Dec 29 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday thanked the BJP leaders and the state office bearers for reposing faith in him and appreciating his government.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said: "They have given a clear message for our government to go ahead and continue the good work. Their expectations will be met and we will strive hard in future also."

He stated that the high command has always been supportive of him and his government.

"The party high command always had clarity on the issue of state leadership. The stand of the high command had been made clear by the party's state in-charge Arun Singh," he said.

Bommai said that the party would put up a united front in elections and facing political situations.

Arun Singh and state BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday clarified that there was no question of a change of leadership in the state and the next elections will be fought under Bommai.

These announcements by the senior leaders on the question of a change of leadership in the state has dampened the spirits of many BJP state leaders who are nursing the hope of becoming chief minister.

