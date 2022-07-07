Boris Johnson quits as Conservative Party leader, to stay till new PM chosen

London, July 7 Following a series of mass resignation by his Cabinet members in just three days, Boris Johnson on Thursday quit as the Conservative Party leader, and said will remain the UK Prime Minister, till his replacement is chosen.

Addressing the media outside 10, Downing Street, the 58-year-old embattled British leader, who has faced controversies galore in his 1,079 days in power, said: "It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of the party and therefore a new Prime Minister."

He said that the process of choosing the new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week.

"I've agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of chosing that new leader should begin now - and the timetable will be announced next week and I've today appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place."

