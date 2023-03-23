Both sides take rigid stand, impasse continues in Parliament

New Delhi, March 23 The meeting of the floor leaders at the Rajya Sabha Chairman's chamber in the Parliament premises on Thursday could not end the impasse as both sides remained rigid on their stands.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected the suspension of business notice given by the members of the opposition on the demand of JPC in the Adani issue. Following this, the Leader of the opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that impasse could end on the constitution of the JPC.

Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise on his London statement.

Dhankar said both sides are rigid and should hold a dialogue to end the stalemate.

Earlier, the opposition Leaders met at Kharge's chamber to devise a strategy for the day.

Besides the Congress, those who attended the strategy meeting at Kharge's chamber were the DMK, JD(U), CPI(M), MDMK, JMM, IUML, NCP, AAP, RJD, SP, CPI, KC, & RSP.

The Congress on Wednesday said that there could not be a barter on the demand for a JPC in lieu of Rahul Gandhi's apology.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor