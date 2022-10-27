'Breakdown' in trust between MI5 and Braverman 'needs to be sorted asap', says Tory MP

London, Oct 27 The Conservative MP and former member of the intelligence and security committee (ISC) Mark Pritchard said a "breakdown" in trust between MI5 and the home secretary, Suella Braverman, must be "sorted asap", media reported.

A report by the Daily Mail claimed Braverman was investigated by national security officials earlier this year as part of an MI5-linked inquiry into a security breach relating to a British spy.

The investigation found "no conclusive evidence" of the identity of the leaker. The newspaper said Braverman, who was attorney general at the time, was seeking an injunction against the BBC to stop it from identifying a spy accused of using his position to terrorise his former partner.

The shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, described the allegations as "extremely serious." She added, "There needs to be an urgent investigation into the home secretary's security breaches, including these new allegations while she was attorney general.

"The prime minister needs to say whether he knew about these allegations when he reappointed her. Ignoring warnings about security risks when appointing a home secretary is highly irresponsible and dangerous."

Tory MP Caroline Nokes has questioned the re-appointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary, just days after she was forced to resign for a security breach, The Guardian reported.

Speaking to the BBC, she said there were "big questions" hanging over the issue and called for a full inquiry. She said, "I think what is apparent is that there are big questions hanging over this whole issue. And to be frank I would like to see them cleared up so that the home secretary can get on with her job."

