Bribery Case: Why K'taka BJP MLA not arrested yet, asks Kejriwal

Davanagere (Karnataka), March 4 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked on Saturday as to why Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa has not been arrested yet even after crores of rupees were found in his residence.

Madal Virupakshappa's son was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40 lakh bribe to clear a deal for raw materials needed to manufacture soaps and detergents. A day later, over Rs 6 crore in cash was found at the residence of the BJP MLA's son.

Addressing a public rally here, Kejriwal said that while the people of Karnataka are patriots and hard working, the leaders of the state are 'wicked'. The Delhi Chief Minister was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

"There is a 40 per cent commission government in place here. Give us (AAP) power, we will provide free electricity, water and education," he said.

"Our party leader Manish Sisodia has been arrested. It was alleged that he looted hundreds of crores of rupees. But after extensive searches carried out at his residence, the authorities found only Rs 10,000," Kejriwal said.

"A BJP leader's son from this district (Davanagere) has been caught with crores of rupees, but no action has been taken against the MLA. Next year, he might also get the Padma Bhushan award," he said.

"If my son indulges in corruption, I will send him to jail," he said.

"The state government has spent Rs 20 crore to fill up potholes in Bengaluru, not even 20 potholes have been filled," Kejriwal alleged.

"We are running a zero per cent commission government in Delhi. We have a corruption-free government in Punjab as well," the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal also said that farmers are committing suicide in large numbers in Karnataka.

"If AAP is voted to power, loans of farmers will be waived," Kejriwal said, adding, "Give us an opportunity. If we don't deliver, do not vote for us again."

