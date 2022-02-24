BSF DG exhorts all security personnel, citizens to donate blood

New Delhi, Feb 24 Border Security Force DG Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday exhorted all security personnel of the Central security forces to come forward to donate blood in the mega blood donation camp being organised at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on February 25.

"I exhort the entire 'Prahari Pariwar of the security forces and fellow citizens to come forward in donating blood during upcoming mega blood donation camps and make it a huge success," Singh said in a video message.

He also said that the AIIMS is organising the voluntary mega blood donation camp on February 25, 2022 for the third successive year.

The BSF DG further said that the Prime Minister has launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence on March 21, 2021. It is a 75-week long programme which will last on 75th Independence Day on August 15 this year, he added.

"This year, this camp is being conducted as a part of week long celebrations for Azadi ka Raktadaan Mahotsav from February 19, 2022 which marks the beginning of 50th week of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. From this week, several activities have been organised to promote voluntary bold donations and this will conclude with the mega blood donation camp on February 25," Singh said.

He also said that the camps held in the last two years were conducted in collaboration with various faculties of central security forces, and were a great success. I congratulate each of you who donated blood in the previous camps.

