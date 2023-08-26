BSF recovers 644 bottles of Phensedyl, one arrested

New Delhi, Aug 26 Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said that in two separate cases, they have recovered 644 bottles of Phensedyl valued at over one lakh rupees and also arrested a smuggler from International border of India-Bangladesh.

BSF said that the smugglers were trying to cross with goods from India to Bangladesh.

BSF said that, on August 25, the officials of Border Outpost Hakimpur saw a suspicious car coming from Bithari Bazar which was stopped and searched. Around 196 bottles of Phensedyl were recovered from under the rear seat of the car leading to arrest of the driver who was then taken to the border post for questioning.

The accused has been identified as Sabeer Shaikh.

The accused revealed that the Phensedyl bottles were given to him by Rasool Ghazi, a resident of village Hakimpur. He was to get Rs 2000 in return.

BSF said that in other incidents, the troops of Border Outposts Kalanchi, seized 448 bottles from their area of ​​responsibility.

