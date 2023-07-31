Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s condition improves, brought out of invasive ventilation

Kolkata, July 31 The medical conditions of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee improved further from Monday afternoon onwards following which he was taken out of invasive ventilation and put to non-invasive ventilation.

The medical board constituted for his treatment took the decision of bringing him out of the invasive ventilation, sources from the hospital in south Kolkata where he was admitted said.

On Monday morning,Bhattacharjee underwent a CT scan at the hospital and sources said that no major complication has been revealed in the report.

Even in the latest medical bulletin issued by the hospital, the medical condition of the former Chief Minister has been stated as stable.

Sources said that following the reduction in the creatinine level in his blood, the antibiotic dosage could be increased which resulted in improvement of his medical conditions. Even the level of C - reactive protein (CRP) in his blood has improved significantly, sources added.

However, the medical board right now cannot say that the former Chief Minister is totally out of crisis and the board members feel that the next 24 hours would be quite critical.

On Monday afternoon, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to the hospital to meet her predecessor. She talked to the doctors treating him and enquired about his medical conditions. “He is in his senses. He could raise his hand. It seemed to me that he is in a better state now. He has kept out of invasive ventilation. But he has been kept under BiPap support. I cannot say anything more since I am not a physician,” Banerjee said.

