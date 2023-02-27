Bureaucratic reshuffle in UP, GB Nagar gets new DM

Noida, Feb 27 In a bureaucratic reshuffle, a total of 14 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers have been transferred in Uttar Pradesh on the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official said on Monday.

Janupur Collector Manish Verma, a 2011-batch IAS officer, has been named the new District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, while incumbent Suhas L.Y. the World No. 3 para-badminton player and a Paralymic medallist has been appointed as the Sports Secretary with posting in Lucknow.

Suhas L.Y. had replaced B.N. Singh as the Gautam Buddh Nagar DM in 2020 after the latter was transferred for reportedly failing to control the spread of coronavirus. He was promoted to the Secretary-level rank a few months ago.

Suhas L.Y. is an acclaimed para-badminton player with 19 international medals, including five gold, to his name. He had bagged a silver at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (PWD) Narendra Bhooshan has been named as the new Industrial Development Commissioner, and Principal Secretary, Industrial Development of Uttar Pradesh.

In his place, Ajay Chauhan has been appointed as the new Principal Secretary of the PWD.

