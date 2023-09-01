Bureaucratic reshuffle: Vumlunmang Vualnam new civil aviation Secy, Neeraj Mittal telecom Secy

New Delhi, Sep 1 In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, secretaries of as many as 15 departments have been shifted as the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of several officers.The development came late on Thursday night.Some of the key changes are the appointment of Manipur cadre 1992 batch IAS officer Vumlunmang Vualnam as civil aviation secretary.

He was additional secretary in the department of economic affairs, finance ministry.

Neeraj Mittal, a 1992 batch IAS officer, who is currently the principal secretary of information technology department in Tamil Nadu, has been appointed as the new secretary in the department of telecommunications.

Mittal comes in place of K. Rajaraman who has been appointed as the chairman of the IFSCA in Gujarat.

The ACC also cleared the appointment of S. Krishnan, a 1989 batch IAS from Tamil Nadu cadre who is presently the industries secretary in the state government, as secretary of the ministry of electronics and information technology.

Krishnan comes in place of Alkesh Kumar Sharma who retired on August 31.

Kantha Rao, who was an additional secretary in the department of telecommunications. has been appointed as the mines secretary.

Former mines secretary Vivek Bhardwaj has been given charge of officer on special duty at the ministry of panchayati raj.

Umang Narula, has been appointed as secretary in the ministry of parliamentary affairs, while Bihar 1992 batch IAS Arunish Chawla will take over as secretary in the department of pharmaceuticals from November 1, 2023.

