Bypoll results: Counting of votes underway in 3 LS, 7 Assembly seats

New Delhi, June 26 The counting of votes was underway on Sunday in three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly constituencies spread in different states where bypolls were held on June 23.

Lok Sabha bypolls were held in two seats of Uttar Pradesh Rampur and Azamgarh and one seat of Punjab.

Initial trends show that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading in Sangrur and the Samajwadi Party (SP) was ahead in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats at 10 a.m.

The BJP was trailing in the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency in Delhi.

The counting of votes stated at 8 a.m. under multi-layer security and postal ballots were counted first.

The bypolls in two Lok Sabha of Uttar Pradesh were necessitated after the resignations of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur constituency respectively after being elected to state Assembly earlier this year.

In Sangrur, the bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from the Lok Sabha after he was elected as an MLA. Mann had won the Sangrur seat in the last two parliamentary elections in 2014 and 2019.

Other three Assembly constituencies are Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand and Atmakuru in Andhra Pradesh.

